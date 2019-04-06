|
Billy Joe "BJ" "Bill" Roberts
Carmel - Billy Joe "BJ" "Bill" Roberts, 82 of Carmel, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side on April 3, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis on April 29, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Minnie Roberts; sons, Stephen and James Roberts; sister Priscilla Fowler; brother, David Roberts. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lola Roberts; sons, Billy Joe, Jr., Gregg and Joe Roberts; daughters, Reasa (Richard) Pabst and Renee (Danny) Neil; sister, Marjorie Shahan of Florida; brother, Albert Roberts of the UK; grandchildren, Stephen, Stephanie, Andrea, Nathan, Makayla, Logan, Alexis, Blake and John; 6 great grandchildren. He worked at Metropolitan Oil Corp, LS Ayres for 10 years as a driver and truck mechanic and 20 years at IPS as a bus mechanic. After full retirement from IPS, he worked part-time at Ryder as a transport driver for 9 years retiring from the workforce at age 75. If you ask anyone what is the one thing you know about him, the answer will always be that he was the hardest working person I've ever known. With him around, a repairman was never needed. He could do anything, and he did. He loved to work on his old cars and his garden. He restored a number of vehicles, some from a junk heap to a beautiful piece of machinery. Bill worked his gardens every year and was so proud of them. He also loved to go to the casino. He would play his slots for hours on end, win or lose, he just loved the excitement. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, April 7 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 8. Burial to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to .
