Billy Meadows
Indianapolis - Billy Meadows, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1937 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Emma Meadows.
He retired from Indianapolis Public Schools.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Meadows; son, William (Diana) Meadows; grandchildren, Kristen (John) Baumann-Leck and Michael Meadows; great grandchildren, Clara, Cohen, and Maddie.
He was preceded in death by his son, Allen Meadows and stepfather, Herman Biggers.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM at New Crown Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
