Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
God's Grace Community Church
9425 E. 30th St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
God's Grace Community Church
9425 E. 30th St.
View Map
Bishop Cheron Nelson

Bishop Cheron Nelson Obituary
Bishop Cheron Nelson

Indianapolis - 57, Homegoing Celebration for Bishop Cheron Nelson will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00pm at God's Grace Community Church, 9425 E. 30th St. with visitation there from 10:00am. Bishop Nelson was the Assistant Pastor of New Life Community Church of Truth. She is survived by her husband, Bishop David Nelson; son, Trent Hill, Sr.; 3 daughters, Christina and Chaundra Nelson, Ashley Jones. Burial will be at Washington Park North. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 19, 2019
Download Now