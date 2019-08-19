|
|
Bishop Cheron Nelson
Indianapolis - 57, Homegoing Celebration for Bishop Cheron Nelson will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00pm at God's Grace Community Church, 9425 E. 30th St. with visitation there from 10:00am. Bishop Nelson was the Assistant Pastor of New Life Community Church of Truth. She is survived by her husband, Bishop David Nelson; son, Trent Hill, Sr.; 3 daughters, Christina and Chaundra Nelson, Ashley Jones. Burial will be at Washington Park North. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 19, 2019