Blake Coryell
Indianapolis, IN. - Blake Coryell 31, of Indianapolis, IN. passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4-8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019