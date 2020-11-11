1/1
Blake E. Lundberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake E. Lundberg

Carmel - Blake E. Lundberg, 58 of Carmel, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Blake was born April 4, 1962, in Seattle, Washington to George Richard Lundberg and Joann Cotterman Lundberg. Blake was especially close to his parents and was fond of spending time with them as well as family and friends in Bay View Petoskey, Michigan. Blake was raised in Plymouth, Michigan, and was a 1984 graduate of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business administration and Mathematics and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Blake met his bride, Becky, at Wake Forest. Together Blake and Becky spent time in Durham, North Carolina, St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida, and Peoria, Illinois before landing locally in Carmel, Indiana. While Blake was recently enjoying retirement, he spent the majority of his career as Vice President and General Manager of the Sports Licensed Division at Adidas. He loved his industry and made many life-long friendships during his career. Blake was passionate about relationships and maintained friendships from all walks of life, near and far. He was sentimental for the life milestones for those he cared for and will be missed by all who knew him. He would often be found on the golf course and once won a Camaro for a hole in one at a charity golfing. He also enjoyed skiing, playing pickleball, and cheering on his Michigan State Spartans and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Family and friends are invited to gather from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Friday, November 13 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 East Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN, where the memorial service will begin at 5:00 pm. There will be a separate memorial service held in Petoskey, Michigan planned for the Summer of 2021. Blake was the widower of a loving wife Rebecca "Becky" Lundberg. He is survived by his daughters, Emily and Anna Lundberg; Mother, Joann Lundberg; Sister, Amy Dozeman. He leaves 1 nephew and 7 nieces. Blake was also preceded in death by his father and best friend, George Richard "Dick" Lundberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Blake's late wife Becky.

Please visit flannerbuchanan.com where you can add thoughts, memories, and photos of your times with Blake.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved