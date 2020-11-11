Blake E. Lundberg
Carmel - Blake E. Lundberg, 58 of Carmel, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Blake was born April 4, 1962, in Seattle, Washington to George Richard Lundberg and Joann Cotterman Lundberg. Blake was especially close to his parents and was fond of spending time with them as well as family and friends in Bay View Petoskey, Michigan. Blake was raised in Plymouth, Michigan, and was a 1984 graduate of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business administration and Mathematics and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Blake met his bride, Becky, at Wake Forest. Together Blake and Becky spent time in Durham, North Carolina, St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida, and Peoria, Illinois before landing locally in Carmel, Indiana. While Blake was recently enjoying retirement, he spent the majority of his career as Vice President and General Manager of the Sports Licensed Division at Adidas. He loved his industry and made many life-long friendships during his career. Blake was passionate about relationships and maintained friendships from all walks of life, near and far. He was sentimental for the life milestones for those he cared for and will be missed by all who knew him. He would often be found on the golf course and once won a Camaro for a hole in one at a charity golfing. He also enjoyed skiing, playing pickleball, and cheering on his Michigan State Spartans and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Family and friends are invited to gather from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Friday, November 13 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 East Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN, where the memorial service will begin at 5:00 pm. There will be a separate memorial service held in Petoskey, Michigan planned for the Summer of 2021. Blake was the widower of a loving wife Rebecca "Becky" Lundberg. He is survived by his daughters, Emily and Anna Lundberg; Mother, Joann Lundberg; Sister, Amy Dozeman. He leaves 1 nephew and 7 nieces. Blake was also preceded in death by his father and best friend, George Richard "Dick" Lundberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
in honor of Blake's late wife Becky.
