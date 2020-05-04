Blake Matthew Wire
New Palestine - Blake Matthew Wire, age 26, of New Palestine, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on Monday, May 3, 1993 to Matt and Amy (Fulkerson) Wire.
Blake graduated from New Palestine in 2011, where he participated in football and track. He was employed and enjoyed working within the family business (Wire Construction, LLC.). Blake was a stranger to nobody. He had the biggest loving heart, and always put others before himself. He was passionate about living life to the fullest, always wanting to seek out adventure and take risks. Blake enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking for his family, eating what he cooked, watching movies, playing Xbox, and reading numerous mystery novels in his spare time. Above all else, he enjoyed and loved spending time with his family. Blake was an incredibly special person to many and will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his parents, Matt and Amy (Fulkerson) Wire of New Palestine; siblings, Riley and Brynn Wire of New Palestine; maternal grandparents, Joyce (Roger) Poer of New Palestine and Dennis Fulkerson of Greenwood; paternal grandparents, Rod and Linda Wire of New Palestine; several aunts and uncles; and his dog, Barkley. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Michelle Mason; and a cousin, Sophia Mason.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140, but please be prepared to wait, due to the Governor's COVID-19 Restrictions, we are limited to only 25 guests in the mortuary at a time. Please wear face coverings if available and practice social distancing. Guests please use the far east side of the parking lot and enter through the east set of doors. A funeral service will be held privately for the family on Thursday. Pastor Adam Detamore will be officiating.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to support Community Health Network's Women's Residential Recovery Program in memory of Blake Wire. Community Health Network Foundation, 7330 Shadeland Station, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or https://www.ecommunity.com/community-foundation. Envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.