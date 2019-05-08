|
Blanche Bell (Brown) Russell
Carmel - Ms. Blanche Bell (Brown) Russell, born on July 5, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at age 75 on May 3, 2019 in Carmel, Indiana. Blanche attended Thomas Carr Howe High School. Blanche is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kimberly Stevens, Jodi Smith, and Tara Andre; sister, Zena Pack; and grandchildren, Hannah Andre, Eliot Stevens, Sophie Andre, Brycen Smith, Brayden Smith, and Nolan Stevens. The family invites donations in Blanche's name to . Services will be Private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 12, 2019