Dr. Bob Mandresh
- - Dr. Bob Mandresh, beloved father, husband and devoted son; respected physician, loyal friend to many and the life of every party, left us June 23, 2019, to dwell peacefully in a better place. He was born January 20, 1954 in New York City to Marty and Judy Mandresh. He is survived by his mother Judy, wife Sari, son Ben, sister Marcy Davis (Richard), brothers Larry (Ruth) and Paul Mandresh, brother-in law, Steve Grossman (Alla) and his precious little dogs, Lucky and Boomer.
A devoted student of the Torah and voracious reader, Bob is probably getting some questions answered and mysteries solved right now, while those left behind are wondering just how they will survive his loss and fill the heart's void left by this good man's passing. Bob never met a stranger and knew the punchline to every joke! His warmth, compassion and innate joy inspired love and respect from his patients, friends and students. All those fortunate enough to have known him will remain grateful for the gift of his 65 years and strive to honor his memory and hope to carry on his legacy of love.
Dr. Bob graduated from SUNY, and the Temple University School of Podiatry. He first practiced Podiatry in Roanoke, Virginia, but left after 5 years to set up a practice in Indianapolis after realizing that he WAS the social life in Roanoke! It turned out to be a canny move as it led to meeting his sweetheart Sari at a Jewish singles party in Louisville. They married, and after 7 years, were blessed with their son, Ben.
Bob was passionate about so many things. Talented but unpretentious, he was an accomplished cook who specialized in Challah Bread & Soups. He was zealous about politics and the welfare of Israel. This versatile doctor had taught International and Israeli Folk Dancing. In addition to practicing podiatry Bob taught anatomy and physiology at Ivy Tech. While Bob absolutely loved teaching and learning, family and friends always came first. He was inordinately proud of his gifted son, Ben, and exceptionally devoted to his beloved wife of 30 years, Sari.
Dr. Bob Mandresh will be laid to rest in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, June 27th.
A Memorial Service will be held at the North Willow Farm's Clubhouse 1635 Brewster Road at 1PM Sunday in Indianapolis so all may rejoice in the extraordinary life of this sweet, graceful man who touched so many hearts and blessed so many lives.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Chabad Center for Jewish Life.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 28, 2019