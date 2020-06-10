Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobbie Baker



Greenfield - Bobbie Jean (Asher) Baker, age 78, passed away on June 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering for close friends and family will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. The family request that face masks or coverings be worn and please practice social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store