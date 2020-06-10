Bobbie Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Baker

Greenfield - Bobbie Jean (Asher) Baker, age 78, passed away on June 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering for close friends and family will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. The family request that face masks or coverings be worn and please practice social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved