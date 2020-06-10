Bobbie Baker
Greenfield - Bobbie Jean (Asher) Baker, age 78, passed away on June 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering for close friends and family will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. The family request that face masks or coverings be worn and please practice social distancing.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.