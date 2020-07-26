Bobbie Jo LaMar
Indianapolis - Bobbie Jo LaMar, 80, Indianapolis, passed away on July 25, 2020 after a long battle with an illness. She was born October 4, 1939 to the late Joe and Ossie Baldwin in Arden, NC. She was a homemaker. She is proceeded in death by her parents, and her son, Jerry LaMar. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter; Pamela, son; Stuart, and her sister, Peggy Wilson. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 11:00 am with visitation from 9:30 am until time of service at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, IN. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Mask are required as well as Social Distancing. There is a limit of 50 people in the facility.