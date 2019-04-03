|
Bobbie Rose Freije
Indianapolis - Bobbie Rose (Winningham) Freije, age 88, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away at Marquette Manor on March 29, 2019.
Bobbie Rose was born on January 23, 1931 in Livingston, TN to the late Willis and Lydia (Bowers) Winningham.
Bobbie Rose married, Louis Freije, Sr in 1951 and were lifelong residents of Indianapolis, where they raised their six children. Husband, Louis, Sr and son, Louis Jr, brothers, John, Edsel, and Gerald Winningham all preceded her in death.
Bobbie Rose was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved sewing, gardening, needle work, crafts, flowers, and feeding the birds. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a "Grandmother" to her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Bobbie Rose was known for her love for all, and her good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Bobbie Rose is survived by her loving children, Joseph P. (Marjorie) Freije of Hawaii, HI, Timothy R. (Margaret) Freije, of Milford, OH; David L. Freije of Mesa, AZ, Marianne Anderson, and Edward P. (Karis) Freije of New Bremen, OH; brother, Bruce (Alene) Winningham of New Castle, IN, sister, Jennie Riggen of Juneau, AL; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 for Visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral center. Entombment will follow in Washington Park North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Wheeler Mission 205 East New York St Indianapolis, IN 46204. Please share an online memory or condolence of Bobbie at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019