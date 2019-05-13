Bobbie Ruble



Bainbridge - Bobbie Lee Ruble



71 passed away May 11, 2019 at his home in Bainbridge, IN after a short illness. Bob was born in Parkersburg, WV on August 19, 1947 to the late Inez Varner Smith. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years Marlene (Corbitt) Ruble; three sons Michael Ruble (Tracey), Jamie Ruble (Micky), and Patrick Ruble (Lorrie), seven grandsons, Devon, Tyler, Zach, Austin, Alex, Ian, and Phillip, two granddaughters, Marley and Brittany, and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-dad, Larry Smith, Parkersburg, WV, one brother Gregg Ruble (Fonda) and one sister Sandra. Bob was preceded in death by his sister Pat, mother and father-in-law, Homer and Bernice Corbitt of Mineral Wells, WV and one great-granddaughter Olivia. After serving as a US Marine, Bob became a Union Carpenter in Parkersburg, WV and Indianapolis, IN. He then started his own construction company, Phoenix Contracting. After retiring he worked for the US Postal Service. Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel and from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday May 15, 2019 until the time at service at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 13, 2019