Bobbie Sue McClary
Beech Grove - Bobbie Sue McClary, age 60, of Beech Grove, Indiana passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019. Bobbie Sue was born November 20, 1958 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Robert and Suzanne (Daly) Renick. She was a CSR contract endorsement builder at One America Employee Benefits.
Bobbie Sue is survived by her children, Robby (Allison) McClary and Jon (Kara) McClary; partner, Kevin Bippus and his children, Brandon and Tiffany Bippus; brothers, Michael (Joan) Renick and Terry (Denise) Renick; sister, Diane (Todd) Sims; 5 grandchildren, Jackson, Kirkland, Lincoln, Ryleigh and Miles.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 4901 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46237. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home 11:00 am Thursday with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove, IN 46107 or the , 50 E. 91st. St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019