Bobby G. Lucas
Beech Grove - Bobby G. Lucas, 80, of Beech Grove, passed away June 3, 2020. Bobby was born May 11, 1940 in Middleburg, Kentucky to Clarence and Edith (Fox) Lucas. A truck driver, Bobby retired from National Wine & Spirits. A loving husband, father and brother, Bobby is survived by his children, Dawn (Jeff) Shelley, Lisa Lucas, Vicki Lucas, Michael Lucas and Robert (Lisa) Lucas; siblings, Norma Lucas, Wanda Finley, Marilyn "Sue) Lucas, William "Clyde" Lucas, Michael Lucas, David Lucas, Donald Lucas, Paul Lucas and Tommy Lucas; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Byrne) Lucas and siblings, Karen Lucas and Kenneth Lucas. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. June 6, 2020 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services - 1458 South Meridian Street. Contributions may be made St. Jude Children's Home or to Wheeler Mission. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Beech Grove - Bobby G. Lucas, 80, of Beech Grove, passed away June 3, 2020. Bobby was born May 11, 1940 in Middleburg, Kentucky to Clarence and Edith (Fox) Lucas. A truck driver, Bobby retired from National Wine & Spirits. A loving husband, father and brother, Bobby is survived by his children, Dawn (Jeff) Shelley, Lisa Lucas, Vicki Lucas, Michael Lucas and Robert (Lisa) Lucas; siblings, Norma Lucas, Wanda Finley, Marilyn "Sue) Lucas, William "Clyde" Lucas, Michael Lucas, David Lucas, Donald Lucas, Paul Lucas and Tommy Lucas; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Byrne) Lucas and siblings, Karen Lucas and Kenneth Lucas. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. June 6, 2020 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services - 1458 South Meridian Street. Contributions may be made St. Jude Children's Home or to Wheeler Mission. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.