Bobby G. LucasBeech Grove - Bobby G. Lucas, 80, of Beech Grove, passed away June 3, 2020. Bobby was born May 11, 1940 in Middleburg, Kentucky to Clarence and Edith (Fox) Lucas. A truck driver, Bobby retired from National Wine & Spirits. A loving husband, father and brother, Bobby is survived by his children, Dawn (Jeff) Shelley, Lisa Lucas, Vicki Lucas, Michael Lucas and Robert (Lisa) Lucas; siblings, Norma Lucas, Wanda Finley, Marilyn "Sue) Lucas, William "Clyde" Lucas, Michael Lucas, David Lucas, Donald Lucas, Paul Lucas and Tommy Lucas; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Byrne) Lucas and siblings, Karen Lucas and Kenneth Lucas. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. June 6, 2020 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services - 1458 South Meridian Street. Contributions may be made St. Jude Children's Home or to Wheeler Mission. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.LauckFuneralHome.com