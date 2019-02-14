|
Bobby Leroy Cook
Indianapolis - 77 a lifelong south side resident of Indianapolis, passed away February 11, 2019. He was born to the late William D. & Odessa Cook. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Cook; sister, Gloria Annetta Caine. Bobby loved to fish, hunt, gardening and enjoyed spending time with family. A visitation will be Friday, February 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Rd Indianapolis. A celebration of Bobby's life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019