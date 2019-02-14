Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Bobby Leroy Cook Obituary
Bobby Leroy Cook

Indianapolis - 77 a lifelong south side resident of Indianapolis, passed away February 11, 2019. He was born to the late William D. & Odessa Cook. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Cook; sister, Gloria Annetta Caine. Bobby loved to fish, hunt, gardening and enjoyed spending time with family. A visitation will be Friday, February 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Rd Indianapolis. A celebration of Bobby's life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
