Bonita Marie Thomas RandolphBonita Marie Thomas Randolph, 72 formerly of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.She was the owner of Bonita's Cosmetics. She was the widow of Jeffrey L. Randolph, Sr. whom she shared fifty years of marital contentment. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services in Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.She is survived by her sons; Jeffrey L. Randolph, Jr. (Tonya), Bryan Randolph (Cassandra) and Darrin Randolph Muhammad (Shjwana), 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Andrea Thomas, Andrew Thomas Jr. and Anthony Thomas.