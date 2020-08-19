1/1
Bonita Marie Thomas Randolph
Bonita Marie Thomas Randolph

Bonita Marie Thomas Randolph, 72 formerly of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was the owner of Bonita's Cosmetics. She was the widow of Jeffrey L. Randolph, Sr. whom she shared fifty years of marital contentment. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services in Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons; Jeffrey L. Randolph, Jr. (Tonya), Bryan Randolph (Cassandra) and Darrin Randolph Muhammad (Shjwana), 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Andrea Thomas, Andrew Thomas Jr. and Anthony Thomas.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
AUG
22
Service
01:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
