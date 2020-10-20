Bonita Thomas Usrey
Ft. Wayne IN - Bonita Thomas Usrey, 76, passed away October 10, 2020. She was an Insurance adjustor. She was an active member of the Brookside Church in Ft. Wayne IN where she also taught bible study. She was loved deeply by her family and she could always make you laugh. She gave in death as she gave in life by being a donor. Bonita was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Yulonda Thomas; brother, Robert Thomas. She is survived by her son, Michael (Sheri) Usrey and Jim Sullivan; brother, Dennis Thomas; grandchildren, Jessica, Gaven and Michael Lane Usrey; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Services are 1pm Saturday October 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
