Bonnetta "Bonnie" Schenck
Pittsboro - Bonnetta "Bonnie" Schenck, 96 years of Pittsboro, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Bonnetta was born on February 27, 1924 in Lebanon, Indiana to Alva Henry and Nova (Evans) Miller. She married the love of her life, Isaac Wayne Schenck, on November 25, 1942 in Zionsville, Indiana, a loving union that lasted until his passing in 2013.
Bonnetta was a member of Corinth Church, the WSCS Church Group, and Pittsboro Homemakers. She was also the Meal and Activity Director at Roland Manor and enjoyed spending time at the Senior Citizens Center in Lebanon.
Bonnetta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Isaac Schenck; her son, Danny Schenck; as well as her two brothers and one sister.
Surviving is her son, Mickey Schenck; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Corinth Church in Brownsburg, Indiana. Burial will be in Sparks Cemetery in Pittsboro, Indiana following the funeral service. All are requested to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Corinth Church and Hendricks County Senior Services.
The family would like to sincerely thank Intrepid Hopsice for their continued care and support over the last few months.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Eric MD Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Pittsboro, IN. All are encouraged to share thoughts and prayers with Bonnetta's family on her memorial page found at www.davidahallmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.