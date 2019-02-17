|
Bonnie Gail Winship
Zionsville - Bonnie Gail Winship, 66, Zionsville, passed away February 12, 2019. She was born September 16, 1952, in Terre Haute, the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Erma Jean (Hadley) Roundtree. She and her husband, Tim Winship, were married on August 30, 1980.
Bonnie worked for over 20 years as a loan processor for Greentree Acceptance. While living in Morton, Illinois she worked as the secretary to the superintendent of Morton School District. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family, especially her children and two grandsons.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Tim Winship; two children, Dustin (Lindsay) Winship and Abbie (Gordon) McIntyre; two grandsons, Connor and Bryce; three brothers, Tom (Diana, deceased) Roundtree, Bob (Jane) Roundtree, and James Roundtree. She is also survived by her Uncle Earl, Aunt Shirley, Aunt Sandra and a large extended family of many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian of Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Spring Mill Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or to the St. Augustine Home for the Aged. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019