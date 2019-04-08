Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Park Cemetery
Indianapolis - Bonnie Jean Brown, 89, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away April 4, 2019. She was born October 7, 1929 in Brazil, Indiana to the late Earl and Violet Wright. She is survived by daughter, Bonnie (Herb) Parsons; son, Tim (Terrie) Brown; son-in-law, Barry (Sharon) Matesick, daughter-in-law, Sharon (the late Joe) Brown; grandchildren, Darla Garrett, Lori (Paul) McIntyre, Alicia (Donnie) Gay, Joe (Tina) Brown, Christian (Marty) McMillin, Tami (Ian) Dam, Chris Brown, Joshua (Geof) Brown, Tabitha (Steve) Hargrave, Crystal (Joe) Lamb, Michael (Tara) Purvis; 35 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren. Bonnie joins her husband James Brown; sons, Jim and Joe Brown; daughter, Loretta Matesick. Bonnie was a loving, Godly woman, great mother, grandmother, and loved by all. All are welcome to visit Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 11-1 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46221. Funeral services will take place at 1 PM. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 8, 2019
