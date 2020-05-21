Bonnie Vollmer
Bonnie Vollmer

Indianapolis - On May 17th, 2020, Bonnie L. Vollmer of Indianapolis, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at age 62 from complications due to cancer.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Joseph, children Patrick and Allison, parents Fred and Lucille Baker of South Bend, Indiana, and brothers William and Robert Baker.

Private family services will take place on June 6th, 2020, at Saint Simon the Apostle Church in Indianapolis.

For a complete obituary, please visit indianafuneralcare.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
