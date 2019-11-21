|
|
Borden Dale Crews
Indianapolis - Borden Dale Crews, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away November 20, 2019 after a full and blessed life. He was born June 4, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Arthur and Gladys (Hogle ) Crews. He was an Eagle Scout and graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and Indiana University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He remained an enthusiastic Hoosier fan his entire life. Borden was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Boy Scout leader, and a Bridge Life Master. He spent his career as a commercial/industrial real estate broker in Indianapolis.
Borden is survived by his children, Gail Freije, Tyler (Spring) Crews, Dawn (Evert) Hauser, and Kenneth (Angela) Crews; grandchildren, Natasha, Brookley, Cullen, Olivia, Jack, and Erin; great grandchild Vivian, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 59 years, Rosemarie Crews, in 2016 and brothers, Robert Crews and Victor Crews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11 AM - 2 PM followed by a service at 2:00 PM, all at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
As a tribute to Borden's beloved dogs, memorial contributions may be made in Borden's memory to the Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory or online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019