Boris Meditch
Indianapolis - Business Leader, Former Chair of Chamber of Commerce Boris E. Meditch Dies
Boris Edward Meditch, former president of National Wholesale Grocery and contributor to the boards of numerous local organizations, died June 13, 2019, at Marquette Manor of natural causes. He was 99.
Mr. Meditch was born in Indianapolis, the hometown that he loved and to which he contributed throughout his life. As a young boy, he spent weekends and summers on his parents' farm in Hendricks County, practicing to become a cowboy and artist. Roaming the woods imbued him with a life-long love of the outdoors and launched a world-class birding "life list."
He graduated from Shortridge High School and Northwestern University. At Northwestern, he met the love of his life, Marian J. Young, when the two were tapped to be co-chairs of the Junior Prom. After serving in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters with the United States Navy during World War II, the couple moved to Indianapolis, where Mr. Meditch eventually became president of National Wholesale Grocery and D.S. Meditch & Co, which was founded by his father. He delighted in taking his two daughters, Andrea and Marcie, swimming and riding, and teaching them about the great outdoors. He also devoted himself to community service, eventually becoming Chairman of the Board of Community Hospitals of Indiana and Chairman of the Board of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. He sat on numerous other boards, including his cherished Evans Scholars, which sponsors golf scholarships. He was a Trustee for the Arthur Jordan Foundation and the Benjamin Harrison Home and a former President of Junto of Indianapolis.
Mr. Meditch was an avid sportsman, with a passion for golf, fishing and tennis. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a leader, gentleman and mentor to many generations of aspiring young golfers. He was one-time club golf champion at Meridian Hills Country Club, where he was a member for many decades. After retirement, he and Marian spent winters near Lake Wales, Florida, golfing with their friends at their winter home at Mountain Lake.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marian, his parents, Dimitri S. and Juliette P. Meditch and sister, Janet M. Matteson. He is survived by his two daughters, Andrea Meditch and Marcie Meditch Murphey, and three grandchildren, Alexandra Meditch Goodwin, Kelly Meditch Murphey, and Ava Meditch Murphey.
Private cremation services have taken place. Final services and inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Evans Scholars Foundations, Golf, Illinois; Indianapolis Children's Museum; Indianapolis Art Museum; Cottonwood Gulch, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019