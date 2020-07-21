Boyd HessIndianapolis - Boyd G. Hess, 92, passed away quietly in his sleep on Friday July 17, 2020. He was born in Conestoga, PA on June 18, 1928 to Paul and Martha Hess. Boyd attended Millersville High School, Valley Forge Military Academy and graduated from Gettysburg College, PA where he met the love of his life, Eleanor (Ellie) Mangels and were married for 58 years.Boyd entered the Army in 1953 as a Second Lieutenant and retired in 1977 from Fort Benjamin Harrison as a Lieutenant Colonel. During that time period, they lived three years in Verona, Italy and two years in Germany. Boyd did two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot where he earned multiple metals of honor, including the Bronze Metal. After retiring from the Army, Boyd worked for AMVETS as National Officer for 10 years. Upon retirement from AMVETS, Boyd and Ellis purchases a motor home and enjoyed traveling the country with their caravan of good friends, approximately 20 couples.Boyd Later volunteered his services delivering food for Meals on Wheels and as a greeter at St. Vincent Hospital helping patients to find their rooms where they had their scheduled appointments that day.Boyd is survived by his two daughters, Susan Jackson and Jeanne (Jerry) Casey. He has five wonderful grandchildren and three adorable great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellie in 2011 and his son-in-law, Barry in 2019.Visitation will be 12:00pm at Crown Hill Cemetery Gothic Chapel with funeral services following at 2:00pm.Memorial contributions can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, website at info@pulmonaryfibrosis.org.Due to the current restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus, all guests are required to wear a face mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.