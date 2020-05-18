Boyd K. Pence
Boyd K. Pence

Greenwood - 90, passed away May 17, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. Funeral services are private. For full obituary visit www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
