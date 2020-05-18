Boyd K. Pence
Greenwood - 90, passed away May 17, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. Funeral services are private. For full obituary visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.