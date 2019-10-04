|
|
Bradford R. Hale Jr. M. D.
Indianapolis - Bradford R. Hale, Jr., M.D, 52, of Indianapolis passed away October 3, 2019 after his valiant battle with cancer. His devoted wife, Lori, and children, Zach and Katie, were by his side as he passed peacefully. Brad was a fun-loving family man, treasured colleague, and loyal friend. Brad graduated Cathedral High School (1985), earned a B.S. in Education at Indiana University (1990) and graduated IU Medical School (1997).
Brad was born on January 25, 1967 in Vallejo, CA. His family moved to Indianapolis in 1971 and Brad has been a member of the community since that time. Notable from his youth was that he was an Eagle Scout and member of Boy Scout Troop #174. During his time at IU, Brad met his soulmate, Lori, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following graduation and before entering medical school, Brad became a high school science teacher and girls' basketball coach. After earning his medical degree, Brad joined the Community Health Network and had served as an Emergency Room physician since 2000. Brad truly cherished his colleagues. Brad was someone who loved life and people and made the most of every moment. Brad was always up for anything involving fun including fishing, camping, displaying extreme Christmas lights, grilling on the Green Egg, participating in the St. Luke fireworks show and going once more around the lake either driving the boat or being behind it on a wakeboard or tube. Brad loved his home, his family and his garden having anything from vegetables to bird feeders.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Bradford Hale, Sr., his mother-in-law, Judy Van Senus, and brother-in-law, Jim Van Senus. He is survived by his wife, Lori (Van Senus); his children, Zach and Katie; his mother, Sue A. Hale (Welsh); his brother John; sisters Ann, Karen Yott (Bob) and Gretchen; and sister-in-law Cari Van Senus (Scott Edwards). He is also survived by four nieces and nephews, seven cousins and countless friends that loved him dearly.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Leppert Mortuary - Nora in Indianapolis. The family will receive family and friends, Monday, October 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church; burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Colorectal Cancer Alliance. To share a memory please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019