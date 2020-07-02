Dr. Bradley Adam WeinbergIndianapolis - Bradley Adam Weinberg, 62, passed away on June 28, 2020, 21 months after being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a fatal brain cancer. He was born December 20, 1957, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to the late Harold N. Weinberg and Sondra (Savadkin) Weinberg. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dr. Betty Routledge; his loving sons Barry, Samuel (Friedrich Conrad), and Matthew, his sister Jamie Andree (Bob Andree), and his many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and "out-laws".Brad was a graduate of Livingston High School in Livingston, NJ, and attended Amherst College, where he studied philosophy and neuroscience. After Amherst, he attended New York University School of Medicine, where he met the love of his life, Betty Routledge. After medical school Brad and Betty completed their internships and residencies at the University of Cincinnati, and in 1987 they moved to a neighborhood near Eagle Creek Park in Pike Township in Indianapolis, Indiana. In Indiana Brad began a cardiology fellowship while Betty joined Indiana University Medical School and ultimately joined Wishard/Eskanazi Medical Group as a primary care physician. Shortly after completing his fellowship, Brad joined Indiana Heart Associates, which eventually became part of the Community Health Network, where he would practice until his retirement in 2018.Brad truly loved people, and he considered the practice of medicine and the opportunity to hear patients' stories and become part of their lives to be an enormous privilege. Brad also had the rare combination of being an incredibly patient-focused physician and a brilliant scientist and voracious reader, subscribing to many medical journals and eagerly sharing the latest research with colleagues and friends. Over the course of his over 30 year career in medicine, Brad cared for thousands of patients and performed thousands of life-saving procedures in the catheterization labs in the Community Health Network, including one memorable procedure to save the life of a pregnant young woman having a heart attack. In December 2019, the cath lab at Community Hospital South was renamed the Bradley A. Weinberg, MD, Cardiovascular Catheterization Lab in his honor. A dedicated teacher, Brad taught scores of medical students and residents, pharmacy students, and physician assistant students over the years and was to receive a teaching award from the Indiana Chapter of the American College of Physicians on Monday, June 29. After his retirement, Brad used his time to passionately serve his community, working with the Indianapolis Public Library to start a Saturday morning literacy program in laundromats on the West Side and volunteering to tutor students at Eagle Creek Elementary School.A "fitness nut," Brad famously told his patients, "You only need to exercise on days that you eat." He spent many happy hours running on the trails in Eagle Creek Park, sometimes with one of his sons joining him in a baby jogger when they were toddlers. A kind, loving, and gentle man with boundless childlike wonder, he will be remembered and cherished as a devoted son, brother, father, husband, uncle, friend, physician, and colleague.In November of 2019, Brad and his family held a celebration of life with many of his family, friends, colleagues, and patients at which they had the opportunity to share their memories of Brad with him and celebrate a life well-lived. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a private interment ceremony at the Washington Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Indianapolis Public Library's Children's Fund or the Eagle Creek Park Foundation.Arrangements are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North in Indianapolis.