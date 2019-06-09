|
|
Bradley Burns
Lebanon - Bradley Burns
63 of Lebanon passed away June 6, 2019. He was born July 5, 1955 in Indianapolis the son of the late Billy and Norma Burns. Bradley was a logistics facility manager response and recovery for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security; he also worked in the medical field for 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Brownsburg. He is survived by his wife Melissa A, Burns; son, Michael Burns (Rebecca) and daughter, April Kline; brother, Steve Burns; grandchildren, Samuel Burns and Finn Lance; 5 sisters in law, 6 brothers in law, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019