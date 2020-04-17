|
|
Bradley Morris
WESTFIELD, IND. - Bradley E. Morris, 53, died unexpectedly in his Westfield, Ind. home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born on Feb. 28, 1967 to Charles and Elsie Morris in Lewisburg, Pa., the second of two children in the family.
Brad was a gentle soul. His smile would light up the room. His calm demeanor around family and friends near and far, coworkers and fans in and around the ballpark, and all those who were graced with meeting him, was warm and welcoming.
Brad spent over half of his life in the Hoosier state, but he was a Nittany Lion through and through. After graduating from Lewisburg High School in 1985, Brad's westward travels began with him moving to nearby State College, Pa., where he attended Penn State University and graduated in 1989. From there, Brad's college endeavors took him to Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he earned his master's degree in sports management in 1992.
He first joined the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians as an intern in '93 and never looked back, ascending to his latest role as Senior Director of Business Operations. Brad was loyal and a hard worker, best displayed by him working 1,500 consecutive Indians home games from 1993-2013. Indiana became his home away from home, and the Indians, his family.
Brad's first 3½ years with the team were spent at Bush Stadium, and after the club moved to Victory Field in July 1996, he was one of a few remaining front office members to have worked in both ballparks. He would share stories of his favorite memories in baseball and look back on them fondly - the Kirk Gibson home run and LA Dodgers World Series title from '88; the late nights alongside Randy Lewandowski, Cal Burleson and the Schumacher family, among others, at Bush Stadium in the mid-90s; the mayhem of the Indians' transition to Victory Field in '96, to name a few. Brad loved the game of baseball, and the game of baseball loved him.
On the field, Brad was most passionate about his Nittany Lions. He loved the Dodgers and Miami Dolphins, too, but no team more than his alma mater. In one of his last meetings with Indians staff on what was deemed a hat day, Brad's hat of choice was a Penn State football helmet. Off the field, no cat was a stray to Brad, and he was caring and compassionate to the many cats he owned over the years.
Brad immersed himself in many things Indianapolis had to offer. But if you stopped by a local bowling alley on a random weeknight, there was a good chance Brad would be there knocking pins down. His life away from the ballpark was often spent running point on the lanes, which eventually led to annual cross-country trips to compete in national tournaments. He could bowl with the best of 'em and owned six perfect 300 scores in his career. He went about his business on the lanes like he did at home or in the workplace - efficient and effective, no glitz or glamour. And while he left the world unexpectedly, he left on his terms; a quiet strike with the pins falling peacefully into place.
Brad is survived by his parents, Charles and Elsie Morris of Lewisburg, Pa.; a brother, James Morris of Frederick, Md.; a niece, Chelsea Morris of Frederick, Md.; a nephew, Joshua Morris of Frederick, Md; and a great niece, Juniper Gable of Frederick, Md. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Indianapolis Indians Charities online at IndyIndians.com/Charities or by mail to 501 W. Maryland St., Indianapolis, IN 46225. Further arrangements are pending.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020