Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Bradley "Brad" Robert Armstrong

Fishers, IN - Bradley "Brad" Robert Armstrong, 44, passed away on April 22, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Community Life Center, 10612 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Additional visitation will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
