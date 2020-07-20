Bradley "Brad" W. Smith
Indianapolis - Bradley "Brad" W. Smith, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 17, 2020 surrounded by those he called "his whole world": his loving wife, Patricia (Hurrle) Smith, his daughters, Meredith Fredrickson, Frances Smith, and Eleanor Smith, and his son-in-law Sean Fredrickson.
Brad was a lifelong Hoosier, attending IPS 84, Broad Ripple High School (Go Rockets!), DePauw and Indiana Universities.
Bruce (Trish) and Brian (Carla) Smith remember Brad as a funny and cool older brother who shared his love of racing and music with them. His mother, Mabel Smith, believes that Brad "got it done." His daughters will remember him as a father who instilled empathy, humor, loyalty, and love of life. Grandchildren Erin Grace, Michael Bradley and Samuel Kenneth Fredrickson will remember their "Poppi" loved them dearly and was their absolute biggest fan. He enjoyed every moment with "his buddies." As a friend, Brad was a friend for life. His extended family has memories from many themed parties, which included Brad as "Carnac the Magnificent" and host of "Club Smitty" for his 26 nieces and nephews.
Patty will remember her husband "Smitty" providing spoken and unspoken love and trust throughout their 40 years of marriage.
Brad is leaving a legacy of his love of music through his guitar playing, singing, and songwriting. He will also be remembered through the houses he built and remodeled alongside his father, Gregory Lee Smith (deceased), during their 35 years working together at Greg Smith Associates. One client shared, "my family will always cherish this home that we have that has so much of Brad in it."
Brad had a smile that lit up a room. He had a way of making anyone he encountered, whether meeting for the first time or a lifelong friend, feel that they were loved and valued. The connections he made with people was clear given the vast amount of cards, gifts and well wishes he and Patty received this past year.
A private funeral for the family will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. You can view the live stream via the St. Pius X Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/spxparishindy
A celebration of life will be celebrated in the spring when restrictions have been lifted. If you would like to be added to the list and be included in information, please email bradsmithcelebration@gmail.com and include your name, mailing address, email address and phone number.
Donations can be made to the St. Pius X for the Brad Smith Arts Fund. Please make checks payable to St. Pius X and write "Brad Smith Arts Fund" in the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 6701 N. Oakland Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220.