On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Brady Lee Hill, loving son, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 20.Brady was born on February 24, 2000 in Noblesville, Indiana. He graduated from Hamilton Heights High School in 2019. At the age of 12 Brady started his own lawn business called Lawn Worx. He was a self motivated young entrepreneur who loved life and lived life to its fullest.He loved spending time with his best friend, Cash Pup. Brady was an old soul that would drop what he was doing to help anybody in need.Brady was loved by so many family and friends.Brady is survived by his parents, Jeff and Amanda Hill of Cicero, IN and Jenni Hatfield Hill of Noblesville, his sisters:Jessi Essig (Alex) of Tipton, IN, Kailee Hill of Cicero, IN brother: Blake Harney of Fishers, IN. Additional survivors include maternal grandfather: Randy Hatfield of Cicero, paternal grandparents: Pam and Cary Thompson of Tipton, Greg and Kady Hill of Cicero, Niece: Raylynn Essig of Tipton and Uncle Dennis Moran of Cicero along with many more aunts, uncles and cousins.Brady is preceded in death by his grandmother Chantel Hatfield, grandparents: Hugie and Diane Rich.Due to Covid restrictions, a private visitation and funeral will be held Monday, June 1st at Cicero Christian Church. Graveside rites will be held at Cicero Cemetery, June 1, 2020 at 5:45 P.M. where friends are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Heights Youth Assistance Program, c/o The Farmers Bank, 16940 Clover Road, Noblesville, IN 46060. Arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel where you may send condolences at