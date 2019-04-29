|
Brandi Anne (Burkhart) Gentry
Indianapolis - age 46, passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. Brandi was born October 21, 1972 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James Burkhart and Cynthia McVay.
Brandi is survived by her sons, Brett Walker (Ashley) and Brandon Walker; mother, Cindy McVay; and grandchildren, Danny and Hailee.
Brandi was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy "Tim" Gentry; fathers, James Burkhart and Joseph McVay; and grandparents, Milton and Myrel Shepardson and Garfield and Jean Burkhart.
Visitation for Brandi will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Family Funeral Care-Rockville West, 5791 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 29, 2019