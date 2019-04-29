Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandi Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandi Anne (Burkhart) Gentry


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brandi Anne (Burkhart) Gentry Obituary
Brandi Anne (Burkhart) Gentry

Indianapolis - age 46, passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. Brandi was born October 21, 1972 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James Burkhart and Cynthia McVay.

Brandi is survived by her sons, Brett Walker (Ashley) and Brandon Walker; mother, Cindy McVay; and grandchildren, Danny and Hailee.

Brandi was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy "Tim" Gentry; fathers, James Burkhart and Joseph McVay; and grandparents, Milton and Myrel Shepardson and Garfield and Jean Burkhart.

Visitation for Brandi will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Family Funeral Care-Rockville West, 5791 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now