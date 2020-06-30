Brandie Marie RigneyIndianapolis - Brandie M. Rigney, 45, of Indianapolis, IndianaLoving daughter, sister, wife, and stepmother. We are saddened to say Brandie has lost her battle with the ravages of the late term effects of her childhood cancer treatment. Brandie was a 33-year childhood cancer survivor. Brandie was a true medical pioneer in late term effects related to childhood cancer. Thanks to all those who assisted Brandie at the IU Med Center and IU Methodist in her last few years.Service will be held at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services-Indianapolis on Friday, July 3, 2020.Visitation will be from 12noon until time of service at 1pm. Burial will follow at West Newton Cemetery.