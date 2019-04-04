Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Indianapolis - Brandon Felix Lyles, 51, of Indianapolis passed away on March 19, 2019. Brandon is survived by his loving brother, Phillip V. Lyles, Jr. and sister, Kyla L. Long. Visitation and funeral service: Stuart Mortuary, 2201 N. Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN 46208 on Saturday, April 6 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to:www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
