Brandon Gonzalez Bailon
Sheridan - Brandon Yerardini Gonzalez Bailon, 23, of Sheridan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 13, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1995 to Gerardo Gonzalez and Araceli Gonzalez in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
Brandon worked in the printing facility for a newspaper. He loved to play soccer. Brandon had a great sense of humor, and was a very generous and selfless person.
He is survived by his father, Gerardo Gonzalez; mother, Araceli (Bill) Brown; sisters, Karla Gonzalez and Ashlee Brown; and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Circle of Hope Wesleyan Church, 396 Park Street in Noblesville. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019