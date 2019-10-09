Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Brandon Kelly Woodfork

Brandon Kelly Woodfork Obituary
Brandon Kelly Woodfork

Indianapolis - Brandon Kelly Woodfork, 26, Indianapolis, passed away September 29, 2019.

On Saturday, October 12, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10:30am-12pm at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, 4900 East 38th St., with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Serenity; parents, Kelly J. Barnette Toliver (Forest S. Toliver, Jr.) and Brian K. Woodfork; sister, Colby M. Woodfork; brothers, Christopher Toliver and Forest Toliver, III ( Laressa); grandparents, Sylvia P. Barnette, Joseph L. Barnette, LeDale Woodfork and Janet Toliver.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
