Brenda "Bree" Barger-Scott
1947 - 2020
Brenda "Bree" Barger-Scott

Indianapolis - Brenda "Bree" Barger-Scott, 72 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. She was born on December 10, 1947 to Cleola and Wilbert Vinson, both of Scottsville, KY. Besides her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her older brother, Bill Vinson.

Bree attended George Washington High School in Indianapolis. After completion of high school she embarked on a number of entrepreneurial endeavors. She was a professional hair stylist for many years and also worked in event catering with Thomas Caterers of Distinction. Her truest life's work, as she would say, was to be a "spiritual warrior", devoted to her meditations, the healing arts of Reiki, Craniosacral therapy, Numerology, and countless other modalities.

If not spending time with her two dogs, Babee G and Rose, Bree enjoyed connecting with family and friends, laughing and dancing, cooking from scratch, watching old films, growing flowers in her garden, and helping everyone around her feel love and self-empowerment.

Bree is survived by her son, Steve Barger and daughter-in-law, Brandy Barger of St. Augustine, FL; cousin, Kenny Kaiser of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughters, Stephanie Barger and Kellie Barger-Garcia of Baltimore, MD; great-grandchildren, Simone, Lois, and Isaac Barger-Garcia of Baltimore, MD; and a host of other extended family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced and take place in the near future once conditions allow. Arrangements will be announced at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation, where condolences may also be shared with the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of one's choice to continue Bree's legacy of helping others.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
