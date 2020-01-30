|
Brenda Gossett-Roberts
Indianapolis - 63, passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Brenda worked in her family business, Ermco Inc. for many years while raising her children.
She is survived by her loving Husband; Danny Roberts, Children; Christina Bailey, Valerie (David) Kriech, Eric (Courtney) Roberts, Michael (Maggie) Sherron and Doug Roberts along with 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter, along with 3 Siblings.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Little and Sons Stop Eleven Chapel (4901 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46237) from 1pm-5pm. Funeral Services will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30pm with visitation starting at noon at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020