Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Brenda Ibsen Himler


1965 - 2019
Brenda Ibsen Himler Obituary
Brenda Ibsen Himler

Carmel - 54, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born March 6, 1965 in Oakland, NE, to Jackie and Sandra Ibsen. Brenda was a 1983 graduate of Carmel High School. She attended Ivy Technical College and was employed with Merrill & Thoman, LLP for many years. Brenda married Ronald Himler, October 14, 2000. She was a member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church, and will always be remembered for her strong faith, cheerfulness and giving nature.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 noon at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel, with visitation there from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Himler; mother, Sandra Ibsen; daughter, Allison Himler; brothers, Jackie Ibsen (Jessica), David Ibsen (Jessica) and Robert Ibsen; sisters, Debra Pettit (Jim) and Tammy Sears; brothers-in-law, Kurt Himler (Beckley) and Gary Hudiburgh; sister-in-law, Heidi Holley (Chuck); and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Ibsen; and sister-in-law, Audrey Hudiburgh. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
