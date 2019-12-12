|
|
Brenda Ibsen Himler
Carmel - 54, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born March 6, 1965 in Oakland, NE, to Jackie and Sandra Ibsen. Brenda was a 1983 graduate of Carmel High School. She attended Ivy Technical College and was employed with Merrill & Thoman, LLP for many years. Brenda married Ronald Himler, October 14, 2000. She was a member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church, and will always be remembered for her strong faith, cheerfulness and giving nature.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 noon at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel, with visitation there from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Himler; mother, Sandra Ibsen; daughter, Allison Himler; brothers, Jackie Ibsen (Jessica), David Ibsen (Jessica) and Robert Ibsen; sisters, Debra Pettit (Jim) and Tammy Sears; brothers-in-law, Kurt Himler (Beckley) and Gary Hudiburgh; sister-in-law, Heidi Holley (Chuck); and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Ibsen; and sister-in-law, Audrey Hudiburgh. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019