Brenda Klingerman

Brenda KlingermanNoblesville - Brenda Lee Klingerman, 71, of Noblesville, passed away August 6, 2020. She was born June 8, 1949 in Indianapolis, daughter of Carl and Rhea (Wilson) Lake.Survivors include her husband, Jeff; children, Michael (Lisa), Amy, and Jason (Sarah); 7 grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Vivian), and sister, Debra (Charles).Family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Trinity Baptist Church, of which Brenda was a faithful member, and where her funeral service will begin at 7:30 pm.Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com where you can read Brenda's complete obituary and share a memory.Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.