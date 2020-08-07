Brenda Klingerman
Noblesville - Brenda Lee Klingerman, 71, of Noblesville, passed away August 6, 2020. She was born June 8, 1949 in Indianapolis, daughter of Carl and Rhea (Wilson) Lake.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff; children, Michael (Lisa), Amy, and Jason (Sarah); 7 grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Vivian), and sister, Debra (Charles).
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Trinity Baptist Church, of which Brenda was a faithful member, and where her funeral service will begin at 7:30 pm.
