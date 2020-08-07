1/1
Brenda Klingerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Klingerman

Noblesville - Brenda Lee Klingerman, 71, of Noblesville, passed away August 6, 2020. She was born June 8, 1949 in Indianapolis, daughter of Carl and Rhea (Wilson) Lake.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff; children, Michael (Lisa), Amy, and Jason (Sarah); 7 grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Vivian), and sister, Debra (Charles).

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Trinity Baptist Church, of which Brenda was a faithful member, and where her funeral service will begin at 7:30 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com where you can read Brenda's complete obituary and share a memory.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:30 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved