Brenda L. (Burton) Goodloe
Indianapolis - 78, passed away December 23, 2019. Brenda worked at Eli Lilly Co and in the Banking industry for many years. She was a longtime member of Fairview Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles Goodloe; daughter, Stacie Goodloe; brother, James Burton (Vida) of Marion, IN; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. You may express a condolence or share a memory of Brenda at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020