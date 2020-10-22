1/1
Brenda L. Lyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda L. Lyon

Noblesville - Brenda L. Lyon, PhD, CNS, RN went home to be with the Lord and both of her parents, Robert (1979) and Thelma (2020) on October 21, 2020.

Brenda had a very rich career in nursing as a Professor at Indiana University School of Nursing. She was a popular professor for 39 years, teaching in both the masters and PhD programs.

She consistently demonstrated leadership in purpose driven work to: advance the practice of nursing; educate Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNSs) to effectively implement the role (IUSON Adult Health CNS Program achieving top national ranking since 2000); enhance the recognition of CNSs and CNS practice nationally; and to develop substantive knowledge in the area of stress and coping.

Dr. Lyon was instrumental in establishing Indiana's statutory recognition of nursing's autonomous scope of practice in the 1970s and in the statutory recognition of CNSs as Advanced Practice Nurses in the 1990s; she served as President of the Indiana State Nurses Association (1977-81); she was a Founder of the Midwest Nursing Research Society Section on Stress & Coping; and was a Founder and past-President (1996-1997) of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. She was the author of numerous articles, book chapters and was the Co-Editor of Foundations of Clinical Nurse Specialist Practice (1st and 2nd Editions). She was the author of the popular self-help book Haven't You Suffered Enough: Clinically Proven Methods to Conquer Stress published in 2020, which was recognized as a number 1 new release in the Nursing Research and Theory category by Amazon. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society, serving the membership in a number of capacities.

Dr. Lyon had a private practice in nursing as a CNS focused on the diagnosis and treatment of stress-related physical illness from 1975-2014. She was a recipient of the Indiana University School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni Award, the first Brenda L. Lyon Excellence in Leadership Award by the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, which is awarded yearly, and the Indiana University W. George Pinnell Award for Outstanding Service. She was also the recipient of a 2016 IUPUI Philanthropy Award and most recently the Indiana Bicentennial Medal. She was a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and in the American Academy of Practice-Nursing.

Brenda is survived by her three brothers: Bob (Bonnie), Ron (Debbie) and Greg (Maria) and her long-time companion, Donna Boland. Brenda had two nephews: Craig (Christin) and Robert (Lindsay) as well as 3 nieces: Kim, Carly (Josh) and Haley. She also has three great nephews: Xavier, Ezra, and Able and five great nieces: Ella, Lenna, Vivienne, Fiona and Ivy.

A celebration of life will be held for Brenda at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved