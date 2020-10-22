Brenda L. LyonNoblesville - Brenda L. Lyon, PhD, CNS, RN went home to be with the Lord and both of her parents, Robert (1979) and Thelma (2020) on October 21, 2020.Brenda had a very rich career in nursing as a Professor at Indiana University School of Nursing. She was a popular professor for 39 years, teaching in both the masters and PhD programs.She consistently demonstrated leadership in purpose driven work to: advance the practice of nursing; educate Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNSs) to effectively implement the role (IUSON Adult Health CNS Program achieving top national ranking since 2000); enhance the recognition of CNSs and CNS practice nationally; and to develop substantive knowledge in the area of stress and coping.Dr. Lyon was instrumental in establishing Indiana's statutory recognition of nursing's autonomous scope of practice in the 1970s and in the statutory recognition of CNSs as Advanced Practice Nurses in the 1990s; she served as President of the Indiana State Nurses Association (1977-81); she was a Founder of the Midwest Nursing Research Society Section on Stress & Coping; and was a Founder and past-President (1996-1997) of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. She was the author of numerous articles, book chapters and was the Co-Editor of Foundations of Clinical Nurse Specialist Practice (1st and 2nd Editions). She was the author of the popular self-help book Haven't You Suffered Enough: Clinically Proven Methods to Conquer Stress published in 2020, which was recognized as a number 1 new release in the Nursing Research and Theory category by Amazon. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society, serving the membership in a number of capacities.Dr. Lyon had a private practice in nursing as a CNS focused on the diagnosis and treatment of stress-related physical illness from 1975-2014. She was a recipient of the Indiana University School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni Award, the first Brenda L. Lyon Excellence in Leadership Award by the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, which is awarded yearly, and the Indiana University W. George Pinnell Award for Outstanding Service. She was also the recipient of a 2016 IUPUI Philanthropy Award and most recently the Indiana Bicentennial Medal. She was a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and in the American Academy of Practice-Nursing.Brenda is survived by her three brothers: Bob (Bonnie), Ron (Debbie) and Greg (Maria) and her long-time companion, Donna Boland. Brenda had two nephews: Craig (Christin) and Robert (Lindsay) as well as 3 nieces: Kim, Carly (Josh) and Haley. She also has three great nephews: Xavier, Ezra, and Able and five great nieces: Ella, Lenna, Vivienne, Fiona and Ivy.A celebration of life will be held for Brenda at a later date.