Brenda Sue Ward



Indianapolis - Mrs. Brenda Sue Ward, of Indianapolis, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence. She was 78. Brenda was born January 23, 1941 in West Baden, Indiana, a daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys (Buffington) Owens.



Brenda was a 1958 graduate of Emmerich Manual High School and graduated in 1961 from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her working career as a registered nurse and retired in 2006 from Navistar International as an occupational health nurse after 15 years of service. She also had worked as a nurse for St. Francis Hospital, Chrysler Corporation and Allison Transmission. She was a member of Greenwood Christian Church.



Brenda was an avid bowler and enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and playing Euchre with her friends in the Card Club. Brenda also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, interacting and participating as she watched. An excellent cook, she adored her family and loved preparing meals for them and particularly cherished the time she spent with them.



Brenda is survived by her children, Susan (Jeff) Sorley, Teresa (Scott) Lepper, Amy (Steve) Graham and Daniel Ward; her grandchildren, Christopher Duvall, Andrew (Fiance, Catherine) Duvall, Courtney (Ken) Bell, Kyli Lepper and Austin Graham; her step-grandchildren, Rana, Staci and Brandi; her great-grandchildren, Tarah Bell, Hailey Bell and Max Bell; a brother, Don (Janice) Owen; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Owen and Joyce Owen as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Daniel A. Ward, whom she married December 30, 1960; her brothers, Frank Owen, Jack Owen, Forrest Owen and Gordon Owen as well as a sister, Marilyn Wininger.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the mortuary. Burial will follow to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood.



For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has suggested they be offered Greenwood Christian Church. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019