Brenda Tolliver
Indianapolis - Brenda Maria (Nichols) Tolliver, age 66, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis 46250. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis 46240. The Rite of Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis 46250. For her full obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 21, 2019