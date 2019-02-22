Bret Oliver Mattingly, Jr.



Austin, TX - Bret Oliver Mattingly Jr.,



27, passed away on Monday, February 18th in Austin, Texas. Bret, a resident of Austin for a year and a half, was born in Zionsville, Indiana to parents Bret "Chi" and Mary "Toni" Mattingly, and was the eldest sibling of brother Mark and sister Hannah.



Bret graduated from Butler University in 2016 where he received a Bachelor's of Science in Computer Science and Software Engineering. Bret was more known for being a student of life. His appetite for knowledge and adventure came sooner than his ability to walk.



After graduation, Bret worked for NextGear as a Software Engineer in Indianapolis for nearly a year and a half before moving to Austin in August of 2017. There he received a great opportunity to work for Indeed as an Application Security Engineer, a role that he was passionate about and perfect for.



Throughout Bret's entire life, he always had a desire to create. This was most notable through his music, which started at an early age. Bret, in his lifelong quest to go against the grain, decided to choose the largest instrument to play in the middle school band, the baritone saxophone. Bret started with the saxophone and continued to write and produce music throughout his childhood all the way through the end of his adult life.



Most recently, Bret was in the works of producing his first electronic album, was a frequent participant of poetry slams, concerts, local music events and much more. Bret was a very talented singer, piano player and producer, but his ability to make music out of anything that made noise was what separated him from the rest.



One of Bret's many great traits was his selflessness. In summer of 2013, Bret volunteered for the Be The Match program, where he was selected to be a bone marrow donor. Through several months of rigorous and painful procedures, Bret's commitment to putting others first resulted in saving another person's life. Despite there being a low probability to find a match once, Bret, through incredible odds, was matched twice in the program. He underwent the same donation procedures a second time a few years later.



Bret truly loved his family and friends. He was known for his intelligence, eagerness to learn, fearlessness to try anything new, entrepreneurial spirit, compassion for everyone and being able to fix any broken computer.



Bret is preceded in death by his three grandfathers, James Clements, William Mattingly II & Edward Gnip. He is survived by his parents, siblings, his large and loving extended family and many friends near and far.



He will be dearly missed by all.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 4 - 8 pm and Saturday, February 23 from 9:30 -10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church located at 14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032. Eulogies will begin at 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bret's name to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the Be The Match Foundation.



Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.arnmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 22, 2019