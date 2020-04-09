|
|
Brett D. Day
Noblesville - 56, passed away April 8, 2020. He was born August 2, 1963 in El Paso, TX, to John and Margie Day. Brett was a 1981 graduate of Lawrence North High School. He received his Bachelor's of Applied Science, Automated Manufacturing Degree from ITT and married Pamela A. Theil, February 11, 1994. Brett was employed with Verizon Wireless for 21 years, most recently as a National Account Manager. He will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to his family and will be truly missed by everyone.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd.
Brett is survived by his wife of 26 years, Pamela A. Day; daughter, Makenzie M. Day; son, Chase R. Day; mother, Margie Brugh-Day (Pat); and sister, Shawn Day (Karen Stout). Brett's father, John Day, preceded him in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020