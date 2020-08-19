Brian David FieldIndianapolis - Brian David Field, a man who showed his children and grandchildren how to be the best versions of themselves, passed away in his sleep on Friday, August 14 at home in Indianapolis, Indiana.He was 87 years old.The first of two sons, Brian was born May 16, 1933, to Beatrice Atkinson Field, a teacher and Arthur H. Field, a supervisor at Watkins Glen Salt Factory. He was raised in the village of Watkins Glen, New York, which rests on Seneca Lake in upstate New York's Finger Lakes region.Brian graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1951 where he played football and was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. After high school, Brian attended Penn State University. Less attention to studies and more attention to fun led him to drop out of college and join the U.S. Army. He served as a corporal in Korea from 1953 to 1955.After leaving the army, Brian matriculated at Syracuse University where he joined Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was president of his fraternity his junior year and graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.Syracuse is also where Brian met his wife of sixty years, Nancy Elizabeth Yeoman. The two married on July 9, 1960, at the Second Presbyterian Church in Princeton, New Jersey, Nancy's hometown. Three children followed: Elizabeth (Betsy), Cynthia (Cindi), and Jeffrey.Brian's first job after college was with Aetna Insurance in Hartford, Connecticut where the couple initially lived. In 1963, they moved to Springfield, Illinois, with a job transfer and then transferred again in 1968 to Indianapolis. His final job was as an insurance producer at MJ Insurance where he worked for his good friend Michael Bill. Very much an extrovert, Brian relished playing Santa Claus at MJ Office parties and co-workers remember him as being "bigger than life". Even after he retired in 2010, he liked to return to the office to visit.But family was everything to Brian. Known as "Pop Pop "to his grandchildren, he exemplified to all what it truly means to be loved. Brian rarely missed his children's or grandchildren's school or sporting events. He attended hundreds of their soccer, baseball, swimming, football, and wrestling competitions. Brian was also a star grill master at family parties and was a connoisseur of "Pittsburg rare" style steaks. His dessert of choice was strawberry rhubarb pie and he loved to eat anything except broccoli.Full of life and fun, Brian also spent many hours playing golf with his friends at Hillcrest Country Club and was especially proud of his multiple holes in one. He continued to play golf well into his seventies.Brian and Nancy bought a condominium in Jupiter, Florida more than thirty years ago and split time between Indianapolis and Florida from then on. He was in his element playing gin rummy by the Sea Colony pool with his friends and also looked forward to attending Spring Training games at Roger Dean Stadium. Brian was proud to serve as president of Sea Colony Condominiums for several years.Influenced by his teacher mother, Brian also loved to read, especially spy stories, biographies, and World War II history books. He didn't watch a lot of television (other than golf and news) until he was unable to play golf due to declining health and mobility. His favorite movies were westerns with John Wayne and old war movies.A Methodist growing up, Brian joined Faith United Presbyterian Church when he moved to Indianapolis. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing in the church choir in his younger years with his daughter Betsy.Brian was also a life member of the Elk's Club (Watkins Glen, New York #1546) and Mason 32nd Degree Lodge 398.In the end, it is only fitting that Brian's favorite song was "Joy to the World" by Three Dog Night. He genuinely loved life and all those around him.Brian David Field is survived by his wife Nancy; his children; Betsy Field (Brian Stasey), Fishers, IN; Cindi Pauszek (Bob), Indianapolis, IN, and Jeffrey Field, Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren: Brian McGuffog, New York, NY; Elly McGuffog, New York, NY; Jimmy Wallace, Richmond, VA; Andrew Pauszek, Indianapolis, IN; Robert Pauszek III, Chicago, IL; Matthew Pauszek, Mishawaka, IN; and his brother Lawrence Field, Lincoln, NR.There will be a private family service and burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.