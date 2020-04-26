|
|
Brian K. Hasler
Indianapolis - Age 61, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born October 28, 1958, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Brian was a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University. His professional career included working for U.S. Congressmen Lee Hamilton and Frank McCloskey. In 1996 Brian was elected State Representative for District 77 representing Evansville in the Indiana General Assembly and served until 2004. He later served as government relations assistant to the president of Indiana State University. Brian was also a lobbyist and project developer/manager with Hasler Consulting, Capitol Assets, and Beebe, Scherer, and Associates.
Brian was co-founder of the Association of Retired Members of the Indiana General Assembly, the Indiana Racing Memorial Association, and the American Racing Memorial Association.
Brian is predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Marjorie Hasler. He is survived by his much beloved children Hugh, Harry, and Rowan Hasler; his sisters Marcia Hasler and Joyce (Gary) Clinkenbeard; nieces Elisa Halpin and Kristin (Eric) McCorkle; great-nephew Samuel Halpin; and great-nieces Eleanor, Adeline, and Corinne McCorkle.
Brian was a devoted father, valued colleague, and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank all the staff at St.Vincent Hospice Inpatient Unit for the loving care they gave Brian these last months.
Due to these unprecedented times, there will be a private burial with graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery at this time. A celebration of life will be held later this year. Memorial contributions can be made in Brian's name to the St. Vincent Foundation, Attention: St. Vincent Hospice or to the IU Simon Cancer Center. For more information, please visit www.crownhill.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020