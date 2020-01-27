|
Brian "Brion" Keith Boykins
Brian "Brion" Keith Boykins of Hanoi, Vietnam passed away suddenly of natural causes on December 14, 2019. Brion, the son of Roland R. and Brenda R. Boykins, was born September 25, 1967 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Brion was blessed with an enviable imagination and numerous creative talents, including writing, public speaking, teaching, and leadership abilities. He graduated from Warren Central High School (Indianapolis) and in 1985 became its first African American commencement speaker. This achievement was one of many Brion accomplished during his high school years. He also served as News Director of Warren Central's radio station, WEDM; garnered numerous first place awards as a member of Warren's Speech Team; wrote "Rhythm Swings," a poem that won first place in NAACP's national competition, ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics), and served as Hoosier Boys State Governor, the highest position that can be held in this leadership program based on Indiana's political process.
After high school, Brion, who had a natural curiosity and enjoyed learning, attended Colby College (Waterville, Maine), Vincennes University (Vincennes, Indiana), DePauw University (Greencastle, Indiana), and Saint Augustine's University (Raleigh, North Carolina). He also served in the United States Army.
Brion welcomed new challenges and adventures, and this ultimately led him to live the last ten plus years of his life abroad in numerous places, including Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, where he sold real estate, received his certification and taught English as a Second Language (ESL) courses, became the proprietor of a Jamaican cuisine restaurant, and provided food to underprivileged children.
His father, Roland R. Boykins, preceded him in death. Left to cherish Brion's memory are his daughter, Bria Iman Gary; mother, Brenda Rainey Boykins; his sisters, Camillia Smith and Erika Leigh Boykins; as well as scores of family, friends, and students who were blessed to know him.
A memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held promptly at 4:00 PM on Friday, January 31, at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis. There will be no viewing or visitation before the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020